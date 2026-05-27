Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Drum In Patiala

Police in Patiala are investigating after the body of a young woman was found stuffed inside a plastic drum near the DMW Railway Colony, sparking a murder investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Neha, a 25-year-old woman, was found dead inside a plastic drum in Patiala.

The body was discovered near the DMW Railway Colony in Patiala, Punjab.

Police identified the deceased after her family recognised her photos on social media.

Two local youths, known drug users, have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder investigation.

The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

The body of a woman was found stuffed inside a blue plastic drum near the DMW Railway Colony in Punjab's Patiala, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Neha (25), a resident of Gopal Colony, Patiala.

Identification and Recovery of the Body

The family of the deceased approached the Urban Estate police station on Wednesday afternoon and identified the body after spotting her photographs on social media.

SHO Gurpreet Singh Samrao said the body was recovered on Tuesday from a 100-litre capacity plastic drum, which was covered with a red cloth.

Investigation and Possible Leads

The victim had 'Neha' tattooed on one hand, and a heart-shaped tattoo containing the initials 'N' and 'A' on the other.

Minor injury marks were also visible on her face. Following the recovery, police rushed to the spot, took custody of the body, and moved it to the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, police said.

The police have rounded up two local youths who were frequently seen with the victim and are known drug users.

Investigators are currently interrogating them to ascertain whether they have any direct link to the murder or the disposal of the body.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined only after post-mortem examination.