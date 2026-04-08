Woman's Body Found in Delhi PG Storage Box; Three Men Arrested

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found murdered in a PG accommodation, leading to the arrest of three suspects as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 35-year-old woman was found strangled in a PG accommodation in Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

Three men, Surendra, Joginder, and Deepak, have been arrested in connection with the woman's murder.

The victim was found inside a storage box of a double bed with visible strangulation marks.

Police are investigating the possibility of sexual harassment and the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused.

A murder case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to reconstruct the events leading to the woman's death.

The body of a 35-year-old woman with strangulation marks was found stuffed inside a double bed storage box at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons -- Surendra alias Bobby, Joginder and Deepak (22) -- all residents of Mangolpuri, have been arrested in this connection, they added.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Mangolpuri police station on April 7 regarding a woman found lying under suspicious circumstances inside a room at a building located in Patthar Market.

A PG facility was being run on the third floor of the building by one Amarjeet (31).

"During inspection of the room, the body of a woman was recovered from inside the storage compartment of a bed. The victim had visible strangulation marks around her neck and an injury on her forehead," a senior police officer said.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts were called to the spot, and samples were collected for further examination.

The deceased was later identified as a resident of Mangolpuri. "Preliminary enquiry revealed that she was in a relationship with one of the accused identified as Deepak," the officer said.

On April 7, the woman -- who was married -- came to the PG around 4.30 pm and met Deepak, who is also married. Both stayed inside a room for about an hour. After the accused left the premises, the PG owner grew suspicious and informed police, he said.

The officer said the two other accused Surendra and Joginder were also present in the PG when the incident took place, and the police are probing the angle of alleged sexual harassment of the deceased by the three men.

Based on the findings, a case was registered under relevant sections, including murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mangolpuri police station on April 8, police said, adding that the three accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The officer said the accused are being interrogated and the sequence of events leading to the woman's murder is being reconstructed.

All possible angles are being investigated, including the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused, any possible dispute or altercation, and other circumstances surrounding the incident, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.