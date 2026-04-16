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Police Investigate Woman's Body Found in Trunk Dumped Near Highway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 13:39 IST

Police in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating after a woman's body was found stuffed inside a metal trunk dumped near a highway, sparking a murder investigation.

Key Points

  • A woman's body was found stuffed inside a metal trunk near a highway in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Locals reported seeing two men dumping the trunk near Kalyanpur village before speeding away.
  • Police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped to dispose of evidence.
  • Authorities are working to identify the victim and trace the accused individuals involved in the crime.
  • A forensic team has been dispatched to collect evidence from the scene of the crime.

The body of a woman was found stuffed inside a metal trunk, which was allegedly dumped by two men in a car, near a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, around 8 pm on Wednesday, some locals saw two men arriving at the spot near Kalyanpur village along NH-2 and dumping a metal trunk before speeding away.

 

Suspecting something suspicious, the locals immediately alerted the police.

Kokhraj police reached the scene and upon opening the box, recovered the body of a woman stuffed inside, the police said, adding that the victim seemed to be in her mid-30s.

Subsequently, the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Investigation Details

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body dumped along the highway by the accused with a motive of disposing of the evidence, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat.

A forensic team has been sent to the spot to collect evidence, he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Efforts are underway to identify the woman and trace the accused, the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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