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Sagar Woman Found Dead in Bed Box After Children Report Her Missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 22:34 IST

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A 45-year-old woman was tragically found murdered in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with her body hidden in a bed box, prompting a police investigation into the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old woman, Mamta Ahirwar, was found murdered in her house in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Her semi-decomposed body was discovered inside a bed box by her son and daughter after they hadn't heard from her for a week.
  • The victim was a dancer who earned a living by performing at fairs and weddings.
  • Police are investigating the murder, and a post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered, and her semi-decomposed body was recovered from a bed box at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, police said.

The body was discovered after her son and daughter returned from Vidisha district as they had not heard from her for a week, an official said.

 

The woman, Mamta Ahirwar, lived in the Sahodra Rai ward locality under Khurai police station limits, an official said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Asthana said her husband had died around 15 years ago. He said prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.

He said the autopsy has been conducted and the "short post-mortem report" was expected by Monday evening.

Mamta was part of a dance group that performed at fairs, weddings and other events. She earned a living for her family through dancing.

Her son Dev and daughter Muskan said they came to the house as she had not spoken with them since April 5, and her mobile phone remained switched off.

The siblings told the police that they had been staying with their elder sister in Vidisha for over 10 days while searching for work with the help of their brother-in-law, a labourer.

The two said they found the house locked from the outside and broke the lock with the help of neighbours. Upon entering, they detected a foul smell and, during a search, found their mother's partially decomposed body inside the bed box, the official said.

An investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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