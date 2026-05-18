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Home  » News » Woman tourist from TN killed during elephants' fight at Karnataka camp

Woman tourist from TN killed during elephants' fight at Karnataka camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 23:08 IST

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They said the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed. Despite the mahouts' efforts to control them, Kanjan charged at Marthanda and rammed him.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The incident occurred when two trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed.
  • Karnataka's Forest Minister has ordered a detailed probe into the incident and directed authorities to ensure public safety.
  • New Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being prepared to enhance tourist safety at all elephant camps across Karnataka.
  • The minister has prohibited activities such as touching elephants and allowing tourists to bathe them, mandating a safe distance of 100 feet.

A woman was crushed to death during a fight between two trained elephants at the Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district after one of the animals lost balance and fell on her, officials said on Monday.

Karnataka minister for forest, ecology and environment Eshwar Khandre, condoling the incident, ordered a detailed probe. He also directed authorities to ensure that the public maintains a safe distance from wildlife.

 

Subsequently, the minister ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure tourist safety at all elephant camps across the state and directed that tourists be allowed to watch elephant bathing only from a distance of 100 feet.

According to officials, Tulasi (33), a tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in the incident while standing near the river and watching the elephants being bathed.

They said the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed. Despite the mahouts' efforts to control them, Kanjan charged at Marthanda and rammed him. As Marthanda lost balance and fell, the woman became trapped underneath the elephant and died.

According to official sources, the woman's husband and child narrowly escaped unhurt.

A video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, showed the woman's husband holding the child in one hand and attempting to rescue her, but in vain.

Terming the incident deeply shocking, Khandre said it was "extremely painful." He offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

The minister ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future, his office said in a statement.

Khandre also said that even trained elephants and other wild animals can behave unpredictably, and it is difficult to fully understand or anticipate their reactions at any given moment.

He directed authorities to prohibit activities such as touching elephants' trunks, standing close to them for photographs, allowing tourists to bathe elephants, and feeding them by hand.

He also instructed officials to ensure that tourists maintain a prescribed safe distance from wildlife, the statement added.

In instructions issued to the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, the minister emphasised the need to prioritise tourist safety.

An SOP has already been prepared for the safety of trekkers and eco-tourism visitors, and trekking operations have been temporarily suspended until it is fully implemented.

Similarly, the minister has now directed officials to formulate an SOP for the safety of tourists visiting elephant camps.

He further instructed that, starting from tomorrow, tourists at all elephant camps in the state must not go near elephants.

"Visitors should stand at least 100 feet away while watching elephants being bathed. Under no circumstances should tourists be allowed to approach elephants for selfies, photographs or bathing activities. Tourists should also not be allowed to feed elephants items such as bananas, jaggery, sugarcane or any other food by hand," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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