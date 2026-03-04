HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rhino Dies After Tiger Attack in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

March 04, 2026 21:07 IST

A female rhino tragically died following a tiger attack in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, highlighting the ongoing challenges of wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict in protected areas.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • A female rhino named Rajeshwari was killed by a tiger in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.
  • The rhino's carcass was found in the Rhino Rehabilitation Area-1 with visible injuries from the tiger attack.
  • Forest officials conducted a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death and disposed of the carcass according to protocol.
  • Dudhwa Tiger Reserve houses around 40 rhinos in RRA-1 and six in RRA-2 under Project Rhino, initiated in 1984.
  • While rhino-tiger conflicts have occurred in the past, no recent fatalities had been reported in the reserve.

A female rhinoceros was killed in a tiger attack in the Dudhwa tiger reserve on Wednesday, forest officials said.

Field Director of the tiger reserve and Chief Conservator of Forests Dr H Rajamohan said mahouts patrolling Rhino Rehabilitation Area-1 (RRA-1) of South Sonaripur range spotted a tiger climbing onto a rhino at the Amha water pool.

 

"The carcass was half-submerged in water with visible injury marks caused by the tiger," he said.

After driving the tiger away, the patrolling team inspected the animal and found it dead.

The deceased rhino was identified as 'Rajeshwari' through its unique identification number, officials said.

On being informed, Dr Rajamohan constituted a panel to examine the carcass and conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He said the panel confirmed that the rhino was a female and that it had died due to injuries sustained in the tiger attack. The carcass was disposed of as per standard operating procedure after the post-mortem, he added.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's Rhino Population

Dudhwa tiger reserve currently houses around 40 rhinos in RRA-1 and about six others in RRA-2 under Project Rhino, which was launched in Dudhwa in 1984 with an initial population of five rhinos.

Officials said that while there have been instances of conflict between rhinos and tigers in the past, leading to injuries or casualties, no such incident had been reported in the reserve in recent years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
