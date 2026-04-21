Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder In Pratapgarh

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband with the help of her lover and another individual.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A woman in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly plotting her husband's murder.

The woman allegedly conspired with her lover and an accomplice to strangle her 40-year-old husband.

Police investigations revealed the wife's involvement after initially reporting her husband's death.

The accused, including the wife, her lover, and his accomplice, have been arrested and booked for murder.

A woman was arrested for allegedly having her 40-year-old husband strangled by her lover and another man in the Hathigavan Police Station area here, an officer said on Tuesday.

Arrests Made in Connection to the Murder

On Monday, police arrested the wife, Reena Yadav, her lover, Subhash Pal, and his accomplice, Guddu Patel, in connection with the killing of Devtadeen, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said that on April 19, Reena Yadav, a resident of Tula Ka Purwa, told the police that she found her husband dead on a cot outside their home at 6 am.

She said he had blood near his mouth and nose, and ligature marks on his neck, Rai said.

Investigation Reveals Conspiracy

The police sent the body for a post-mortem, which revealed death by strangulation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Reena hatched a conspiracy with Guddu and Subhash to kill her husband.

The three were booked for murder and launched a manhunt to nab them.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

On a tip-off, a joint team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Singh and SWAT Team In-charge Amit Chaurasia arrested Reena, Subhash, a resident of Baswahi village, and Guddu, a resident of Balipur village.

Rai said Reena confessed to committing the murder in collusion with her lover and his accomplice.

In India, murder investigations are typically handled by the local police, who gather evidence, interview witnesses, and build a case for prosecution. The investigation aims to establish the facts, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to justice through the legal system.