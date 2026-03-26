Delhi Woman Attacked by Cousin Over Alleged Debt

A woman in Delhi was brutally stabbed by her cousin after a violent argument over money, leading to an attempted murder investigation and raising concerns about family disputes escalating into violence.

Key Points A 29-year-old woman in Delhi's Mayur Vihar was allegedly stabbed by her cousin after a heated argument over money.

The accused, identified as Aslam, allegedly attacked the woman with a knife, inflicting a serious neck injury.

Following the assault, the victim contacted Aslam's mother, who took her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered an attempted murder case, arrested Aslam, and recovered the weapon used in the attack.

The woman is currently under medical observation, and the police investigation is ongoing.

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her cousin at her residence in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar following a dispute over money, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Wednesday when the accused, Aslam, reached the house of the victim, Afsana, a resident of Trilokpuri, and allegedly started abusing her while demanding money he claimed was owed to him, they added.

"When the woman refused to pay, Aslam allegedly threatened to kill her and attacked her with a knife, inflicting a grievous injury on her neck with the intent to murder," police said.

Following the assault, Afsana rang up Aslam's mother, who rushed to the spot and took the injured woman to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

On receiving information regarding the admission of an injured woman, the police team rushed to the hospital, where Afsana was found conscious and fit to give her statement, the police said.

Based on her statement, an attempt to murder case was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station. The accused was arrested and the weapon used in the offence was recovered.

The woman is currently under medical observation, police said.