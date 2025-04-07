HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman stabbed multiple times by friend in full public view

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 07, 2025 11:18 IST

A 19-year-old woman was knifed several times by a man in full public view in the Kirbi Place bus stop area of southwest Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy pixabay

The man, 20, later injured himself with the same knife, he said.

The matter was reported to police around 9.30 pm Sunday by a passerby.

 

"The girl sustained serious injuries to her neck and the left side of the abdomen. A knife was recovered from the scene. Both were hospitalised and are under treatment," the officer said.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Amit, and the victim girl had been friends since last year and had had a fallout over some issue.

"Both were admitted to DDU Hospital and are under treatment. A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against accused Amit at Delhi Cantt Police Station and investigation is under progress," said the officer.

Meanwhile, a video, purportedly of the incident, made rounds on social media.

The 45-second clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider in a bloodied state and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
