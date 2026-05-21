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Woman, Son Found Murdered In Delhi Home; Robbery Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 16:38 IST

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A woman and her son were tragically murdered in their Delhi home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected robbery and the possibility of a 'friendly entry' by the perpetrator.

Key Points

  • A woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death in their Govindpuri home in Delhi.
  • Police suspect robbery as the primary motive, with cash and jewellery missing.
  • The husband discovered the bodies after returning home and finding the door latched.
  • Investigators are exploring all angles, including the possibility of a 'friendly entry'.
  • CCTV footage is being analysed to identify potential suspects in the Delhi double murder case.

A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, with robbery likely the motive, police said.

The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her son, a 13-year-old class 7 student.

 

According to the police, a call about the killings was received at 1.11 am.

The bodes were discovered by the woman's husband, Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor, who returned home around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from outside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

After entering the house, he found his wife and son with multiple stab injuries, the officer said.

Robbery Suspected in Double Murder

The police found some cash and jewellery missing from almirahs, indicating a robbery.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, the officer said.

The police have filed a case of murder and burglary and formed multiple teams to crack the case.

Investigation Underway: Exploring All Angles

Talking with the mediapersons, Vijay Kumar, Joint CP, Southern Range, said, "We are investigating the case from every possible angle. So far, several leads and angles have emerged, and inquiries are being carried out on all of them."

He said the teams are confident that they will solve the case soon.

"We are searching for CCTV footage. We have obtained some CCTV clips, and there are certain individuals visible in them whom we are trying to identify. However, this is still part of a very preliminary investigation. One important thing is that the entry into the house appears to have been 'friendly'... meaning the victims may have known the person or persons involved," the officer said.

Kumar said there were indications that either one or at most two individuals carried out the crime.

"As I mentioned earlier, we are working on multiple angles, and the nature of this friendly entry is a very important lead in the investigation," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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