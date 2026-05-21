Delhi Woman, Son Killed In Suspected Robbery

A shocking double murder in Delhi's Govindpuri area has left a woman and her son dead, with police investigating a possible robbery as the motive.

Key Points A woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death in their Govindpuri home in Delhi.

Police suspect robbery as the primary motive for the double murder.

The husband and father discovered the bodies after returning home late at night.

Cash and jewellery were reported missing from the house, supporting the robbery theory.

A forensic team is investigating the crime scene, and a murder and burglary case has been registered.

A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, with robbery likely the motive, police said.

The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her son, a 13-year-old class 7 student.

Initial Discovery and Police Response

According to the police, a call about the killings was received at 1.11 am.

The police learnt that complainant Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor in weekly markets, had returned home around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from outside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

After entering the house, he discovered the bodies of his wife and son with multiple stab injuries, the officer said.

Evidence Suggests Robbery

The police found some cash and jewellery missing from almirahs, indicating a robbery was the motive behind the killings.

Ongoing Investigation

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, the officer said.

The police have filed a case of murder and burglary and formed multiple teams to crack the case.