Delhi woman stabbed to death while trying to save husband from attackers

A woman tragically died in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after being stabbed while trying to save her husband from a brutal attack by unidentified assailants, prompting a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A woman was stabbed to death and her husband seriously injured in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi.

The couple, who were balloon sellers, were attacked by unidentified assailants.

The woman was killed while trying to protect her husband from the attackers.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused.

The motive for the attack is currently unknown.

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death while her husband sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by unidentified assailants in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, a PCR call was received around 9.30 pm reporting that two people had been stabbed near DTP Jhuggi. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the couple with multiple stab injuries.

Details Of The Attack

The victims, identified as Ashu (40) and his wife, were balloon sellers who used to sleep near the railway lines, sources said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that some unidentified men suddenly attacked Ashu with a knife while the couple was resting.

"When he attempted to flee, his wife intervened in an effort to save him, but the attackers also assaulted her repeatedly," the source informed.

Community Response And Investigation

A local, identified as Kiranpal, said he was passing through the area when he noticed a child sitting nearby and crying for help. On reaching closer, he found the injured couple lying at the spot and rushed them to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital declared the woman brought dead, while Ashu is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition, he said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, sources added.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, the attackers could face charges of murder and attempted murder, depending on the evidence gathered. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying the assailants through CCTV footage and witness statements. Such incidents raise concerns about safety and security in vulnerable communities in Delhi.