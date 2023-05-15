Woman shot dead for drinking liquor in Punjab gurdwara

A woman was shot dead for allegedly consuming liquor on the premises of a gurdwara in Patiala, police said on Monday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, the incident took place on Sunday evening.

The woman, Parminder Kaur, was allegedly consuming liquor near the "sarovar" (holy water tank) of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara, police said.

A resident of Urban Estate Phase I, the 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times by one Nirmaljit Singh, a regular visitor of the gurdwara.

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office. However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," Sharma said.

"Saini fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licenced revolver," an official statement said.

Kaur was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

Sources said, a man injured in the incident was hospitalised. He is stated to be in a stable condition.

Police have arrested the accused who is a property dealer and has no criminal background, officials said.