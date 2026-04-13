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Accused apprehended in Mandi district after 19-year-old woman found murdered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 15:17 IST

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A man has been arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following the brutal murder of a 19-year-old college student, sparking outrage and a swift police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old college student was allegedly murdered in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.
  • The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon while walking to college near Gopalpur.
  • Police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
  • Locals apprehended the suspect hiding in nearby fields and recovered the murder weapon.
  • An investigation is underway, and the suspect faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

One person has been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl by slitting her throat in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning near the Gopalpur area, when the girl, identified as Siya Guleria, was on her way to college.

 

At that time, two unidentified assailants, riding on a bike, intercepted her and brutally assaulted her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat. While the girl succumbed to injuries on the spot, the accused fled.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information and recovered the body. In the meantime, locals found the 36-year-old suspect in nearby fields where he was hiding.

The villagers also recovered the weapon used in the murder and immediately informed the police.

The situation got tense as locals demanded the accused be hanged, while the police team took him into custody and assured strict action against him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Vinod Kumar, said that a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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