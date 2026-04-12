Delhi Woman Shot During Wedding Celebration: Police Investigate

A woman in Delhi was injured by a stray bullet during a celebratory firing at a wedding, prompting a police investigation into the illegal use of firearms.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A woman was injured by a stray bullet during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Dayalpur, Delhi.

The woman was watching the wedding from her balcony when she was struck by the bullet and taken to GTB Hospital.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act and are investigating the illegal firing.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the shooting at the Delhi wedding.

A woman was injured after a bullet struck her during a celebratory firing that allegedly occurred at a wedding ceremony in the Dayalpur area of Delhi, police said.

The incident happened on the night of April 11 when an unidentified man allegedly fired into the air during a marriage function, they said.

According to the police, the woman was watching the function from the balcony of her house when she was hit by the bullet. She was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her husband, where she is undergoing treatment.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received late in the evening, following which a police team reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Police Investigation Underway

"The injured woman had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by her husband before the police team arrived. The crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence," a police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Dayalpur police station, police said.

"Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the firing. Teams have been deployed, and nearby CCTV footage is being examined," the officer added.

Police said they are also questioning witnesses and people present at the marriage function to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused.