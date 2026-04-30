Woman Rescued After Climbing Mobile Tower In Noida Sector 63

A 19-year-old woman was rescued in Noida after climbing a mobile tower, prompting a swift response from authorities and highlighting the importance of mental health support.

Key Points A 19-year-old woman was rescued after climbing a mobile tower in Noida Sector 63.

The incident occurred in J-Block, with initial reports suggesting mental distress.

Police and fire department teams launched a rescue operation using a hydraulic platform.

The woman, originally from Maharajganj, has been living in Noida for three years.

She is currently undergoing counselling and her family has been informed.

A 19-year-old woman was rescued safely after she climbed a mobile tower in Sector 63 here on Thursday, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in J-Block under Sector 63 police station limits, they said, adding preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was under mental distress due to family-related issues.

The woman, a native of Maharajganj who has been living in Noida for the past three years, had climbed to the top of a tower, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Swift Rescue Operation

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. She was brought down safely using a hydraulic platform by fire personnel, officials said.

Aftermath and Counselling

Her family has been informed, and she is currently undergoing counselling, they added.