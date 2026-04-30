HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Rescued After Climbing Mobile Tower In Noida Sector 63

Woman Rescued After Climbing Mobile Tower In Noida Sector 63

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 19:46 IST

x

A 19-year-old woman was rescued in Noida after climbing a mobile tower, prompting a swift response from authorities and highlighting the importance of mental health support.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old woman was rescued after climbing a mobile tower in Noida Sector 63.
  • The incident occurred in J-Block, with initial reports suggesting mental distress.
  • Police and fire department teams launched a rescue operation using a hydraulic platform.
  • The woman, originally from Maharajganj, has been living in Noida for three years.
  • She is currently undergoing counselling and her family has been informed.

A 19-year-old woman was rescued safely after she climbed a mobile tower in Sector 63 here on Thursday, police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in J-Block under Sector 63 police station limits, they said, adding preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was under mental distress due to family-related issues.

 

The woman, a native of Maharajganj who has been living in Noida for the past three years, had climbed to the top of a tower, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Swift Rescue Operation

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. She was brought down safely using a hydraulic platform by fire personnel, officials said.

Aftermath and Counselling

Her family has been informed, and she is currently undergoing counselling, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Climbs Mobile Tower In UP To Meet Lover
Woman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Hospital, Saved By Guard
Noida Student Jumps to Death from 28th Floor
Noida Student Jumps to Death from 28th Floor
Drug addict rescued after night-long suicide scare at Delhi hospital
Drug addict rescued after night-long suicide scare at Delhi hospital
Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues
Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in Mumbai1:12

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in...

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing with fans in Mumbai1:12

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO