Woman Climbs Mobile Tower In UP To Meet Lover

In a dramatic turn of events, a married woman climbed a mobile tower in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in an attempt to meet her lover, leading to a swift response from local authorities.

Key Points A married woman climbed a mobile tower in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, seeking to meet her lover.

The woman, identified as Pooja, had left her in-laws' house and climbed the tower on Lutsan Road.

Police and fire brigade personnel persuaded her to come down after nearly three hours.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman was unhappy with her marriage and desired to be with another man.

A married woman climbed a mobile tower and created a dramatic scene for nearly three hours in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday, allegedly to be with her lover, prompting a swift response from police and fire officials.

The incident occurred on Lutsan Road in the Sasni police station area, where the woman, aged around 30, climbed to the top of the tower, triggering panic among locals and authorities.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the woman, identified as Pooja, had been married about two years ago to a resident of Barmane village under Hathras Junction. She apparently left her in-laws' house on Tuesday afternoon and climbed the tower on her way.

Police and Fire Brigade Response

Sasni Station House Officer Vipin Chaudhary, along with fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and made repeated efforts to persuade her to come down. However, she refused to descend for several hours.

Safe Rescue and Counselling

"She was eventually brought down safely after being counselled," Chaudhary said, adding that the woman remained atop the tower for around three hours.

Reason for the Incident

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the woman was unhappy with her marriage and wanted to be with another man from a nearby village, police said.

The incident drew a crowd of onlookers, who were left astonished as the woman remained on the tower in the scorching afternoon heat before being rescued safely, officials added.