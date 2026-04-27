HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Hospital, Saved By Guard

Woman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Hospital, Saved By Guard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 21:08 IST

x

A woman undergoing psychiatric treatment at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation but was rescued by a vigilant security guard.

Key Points

  • A woman in the psychiatry ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation.
  • The 32-year-old woman tried to set herself on fire at the hospital's Jan Aushadhi Kendra.
  • An alert security guard, Ajay, quickly extinguished the fire, preventing serious injuries.
  • The woman was admitted to Ward No. 5, and the incident has been reported to the police.

A woman admitted to the psychiatry ward of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation but escaped with minor injuries, police said on Monday.

Details of the Suicide Attempt

In a statement, the hospital said that at 5:40 pm on Sunday, the 32-year-old woman attempted to set herself on fire at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra of the hospital by igniting her gown with a lighter.

 

"However, an alert security guard, Ajay, saw her and promptly doused the fire, preventing any serious harm," the statement said.

According to the hospital authorities, the woman was admitted to Ward No. 5. The matter has been reported to the police for necessary action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Drug addict rescued after night-long suicide scare at Delhi hospital
Drug addict rescued after night-long suicide scare at Delhi hospital
Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Over Land Dispute Inaction in Lucknow
Fire at Delhi hospital's ICU leaves 64-yr-old patient dead
Fire at Delhi hospital's ICU leaves 64-yr-old patient dead
Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff
Delhi: COVID patient fails to get bed, dies; family attacks hospital staff
Delhi cops save man live-streaming suicide attempt on Facebook
Delhi cops save man live-streaming suicide attempt on Facebook

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is Winning the Internet1:22

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is...

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe1:04

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO