Woman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Hospital, Saved By Guard

A woman undergoing psychiatric treatment at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation but was rescued by a vigilant security guard.

Key Points A woman in the psychiatry ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation.

The 32-year-old woman tried to set herself on fire at the hospital's Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

An alert security guard, Ajay, quickly extinguished the fire, preventing serious injuries.

The woman was admitted to Ward No. 5, and the incident has been reported to the police.

A woman admitted to the psychiatry ward of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital attempted self-immolation but escaped with minor injuries, police said on Monday.

Details of the Suicide Attempt

In a statement, the hospital said that at 5:40 pm on Sunday, the 32-year-old woman attempted to set herself on fire at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra of the hospital by igniting her gown with a lighter.

"However, an alert security guard, Ajay, saw her and promptly doused the fire, preventing any serious harm," the statement said.

According to the hospital authorities, the woman was admitted to Ward No. 5. The matter has been reported to the police for necessary action.