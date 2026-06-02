Nagpur Cop Arrested For Allegedly Demanding Bribe

A woman police officer in Nagpur has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe to protect a man from molestation charges, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat police corruption.

Key Points Woman police officer Pranali Benke arrested in Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The officer allegedly demanded money to shield a man from legal action in a molestation case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took the police officer into custody after verifying the bribery demand.

The officer initially demanded Rs 20,000, later increasing it to Rs 30,000 before agreeing to Rs 10,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday took a woman police officer into custody in Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man in exchange for shielding him from legal action in a criminal case, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

The accused has been identified as Pranali Benke, a Sub-Inspector posted at the Wathoda Police Station.

According to the ACB officials, the complainant had approached the police regarding a commission dispute with a woman. During the inquiry, the woman filed a counter-complaint accusing him of molestation.

ACB Investigation and Arrest

The man approached the anti-corruption agency, alleging that Benke, through a private intermediary, demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe to avoid taking action against him in the case of alleged molestation.

The officer later allegedly increased the demand to Rs 30,000 before agreeing to accept Rs 10,000, they said.

"Although the accused did not ultimately accept the money, the demand for illegal gratification was verified during our inquiry," an ACB official said.