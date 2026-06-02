HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nagpur Cop Arrested For Allegedly Demanding Bribe

Nagpur Cop Arrested For Allegedly Demanding Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 23:06 IST

A woman police officer in Nagpur has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe to protect a man from molestation charges, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat police corruption.

Key Points

  • Woman police officer Pranali Benke arrested in Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe.
  • The officer allegedly demanded money to shield a man from legal action in a molestation case.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took the police officer into custody after verifying the bribery demand.
  • The officer initially demanded Rs 20,000, later increasing it to Rs 30,000 before agreeing to Rs 10,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday took a woman police officer into custody in Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man in exchange for shielding him from legal action in a criminal case, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

The accused has been identified as Pranali Benke, a Sub-Inspector posted at the Wathoda Police Station.

 

According to the ACB officials, the complainant had approached the police regarding a commission dispute with a woman. During the inquiry, the woman filed a counter-complaint accusing him of molestation.

ACB Investigation and Arrest

The man approached the anti-corruption agency, alleging that Benke, through a private intermediary, demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe to avoid taking action against him in the case of alleged molestation.

The officer later allegedly increased the demand to Rs 30,000 before agreeing to accept Rs 10,000, they said.

"Although the accused did not ultimately accept the money, the demand for illegal gratification was verified during our inquiry," an ACB official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How an Anti-Corruption Bureau trap led to the arrest of a Mumbai police inspector
How an Anti-Corruption Bureau trap led to the arrest of a Mumbai police inspector
Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Beed
Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Beed
Police Officer Nabbed in Khargone Bribery Case
Traffic Police Personnel Face Bribery Charges in Maharashtra
Traffic Police Personnel Face Bribery Charges in Maharashtra
Police Inspector, Constable Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Latur
Police Inspector, Constable Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Latur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green Mobility Event 4:01

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green...

WATCH: Rare Water Birds Turn Thoothukudi Into a Birdwatcher's Paradise1:29

WATCH: Rare Water Birds Turn Thoothukudi Into a...

Nashik army parade ends with Captain on one knee, and a marriage proposal0:17

Nashik army parade ends with Captain on one knee, and a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO