Traffic Police Personnel Face Bribery Charges in Maharashtra

Two traffic police officers in Maharashtra are under investigation for allegedly demanding a bribe from a female colleague in exchange for assigning her favourable night duty shifts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Two Maharashtra traffic police officers, including an inspector, are accused of demanding a bribe.

The officers allegedly sought ₹15,000 from a female constable for preferred night duty shifts.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case based on the woman's complaint.

The accused are booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The alleged crime occurred in September 2025 within the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar region.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against two traffic police personnel, including an inspector, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman colleague for allotting night duty in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar region of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered on Monday night based on a complaint by the ACB, an official with the Kashimira police station said.

Police Inspector Sagar Ingole and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Golar, both attached to the Kashimira Traffic Division under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, have been booked in this connection. The complainant woman police constable also serves in the same unit, he said.

Details of the Alleged Bribery

The alleged crime took place in September 2025. The two accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the woman constable in exchange of assigning her favorable night duty shifts.

The victim approached the ACB, based on which a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.