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How an Anti-Corruption Bureau trap led to the arrest of a Mumbai police inspector

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 19:57 IST

A Mumbai police inspector has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe to influence a property dispute case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points

  • Assistant Police Inspector Tushar Kale of Khar police station in Mumbai arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
  • Kale allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to submit a favourable report in a property dispute case being investigated by him.
  • The ACB laid a trap after being informed of the bribery demand and caught Kale accepting Rs 1.5 lakh.
  • A case has been registered against Kale under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Police Inspector here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, it said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Tushar Kale (40), attached to the Khar police station.

 

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Bandra had ordered Kale to probe a complaint regarding a property dispute and submit a report. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh to submit a report favourable to one of the parties to the dispute.

After the ACB was informed in January, it asked the complainant to continue negotiations with the police officer, who then settled for Rs 1.5 lakh.

ACB Trap and Arrest

On Monday, ACB sleuths laid a trap and took Kale into custody when he allegedly accepted the money. A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was underway, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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