Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend's Wife In Maharashtra

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested in Maharashtra for the alleged murder of her former boyfriend's wife, sparking a police investigation into the motive behind the deadly crime.

Key Points A woman in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly murdering her former boyfriend's wife.

The accused, Shaila Sonar, allegedly stabbed Sadhna Sonpethkar to death at her home in Bajaj Nagar.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station.

The accused had previously filed a complaint against the victim's husband, alleging sexual exploitation and financial cheating.

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her former boyfriend's wife at Bajaj Nagar in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station, an official said.

Details Of The Gruesome Attack

Shaila Sonar, the accused, barged into her former boyfriend's house and stabbed his wife with a knife in the head and neck.

Sadhna Sonpethkar (42), the victim, died on the spot, the official said, adding that Sonar was nabbed from the spot.

Accused Had Filed Complaint Against Victim's Husband

The accused lived with her two children including a 17-year-old son in the same area and ran a small business, the official said.

Sonar had filed a complaint two years ago accusing the victim's husband of sexually exploiting her by promising marriage, and also cheating her financially.

Police are investigating the exact motive behind the gruesome killing, the official said.