HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman hacks husband to death 15 days after marriage in Maha; held

Woman hacks husband to death 15 days after marriage in Maha; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 01:55 IST

x

Even as ripples caused by the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case from Meghalaya to Madhya Pradesh yet to subside, the police in Maharashtra's Sangli district have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 53-year-old husband with an axe, just 15 days after their wedding.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police claimed the accused woman attacked her husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage.

The couple is a resident of Kupwad tehsil in Sangli district, a police official said.

 

He said it was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer.

The police said Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them.

"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," said a police officer from Kupwad MIDC police station.

He said the woman has been arrested under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe is on.

Transport businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya at the behest of his wife Sonam.

The police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in collaboration with her alleged lover.

The police have arrested Sonam and four others so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When The Wife Turned Murderer
When The Wife Turned Murderer
Bengaluru techie stabs married woman to death for ending illicit affair
Bengaluru techie stabs married woman to death for ending illicit affair
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Dear daughters-in-law, is your life easy?
Dear daughters-in-law, is your life easy?
Man walks into police station with wife's severed head
Man walks into police station with wife's severed head

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 2

Misal, Paratha, Chole Bhature: World's Best Breakfasts

webstory image 3

7 Best Bass-Heavy Headphones With Long Battery Life

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream of Vande Bharat in J-K0:49

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream...

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother0:47

'Sonam should be hanged': Brother's words to Raja's mother

'Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days'1:13

'Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD