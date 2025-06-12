Woman hacks husband to death 15 days after marriage in Maha; held

Even as ripples caused by the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case from Meghalaya to Madhya Pradesh yet to subside, the police in Maharashtra's Sangli district have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 53-year-old husband with an axe, just 15 days after their wedding.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police claimed the accused woman attacked her husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage.

The couple is a resident of Kupwad tehsil in Sangli district, a police official said.

He said it was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer.

The police said Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them.

"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," said a police officer from Kupwad MIDC police station.

He said the woman has been arrested under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe is on.

Transport businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya at the behest of his wife Sonam.

The police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in collaboration with her alleged lover.

The police have arrested Sonam and four others so far.