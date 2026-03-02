HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Woman, Aide Sentenced to Life for Murdering Live-In Partner, Dumping Body in Creek

Woman, Aide Sentenced to Life for Murdering Live-In Partner, Dumping Body in Creek

March 02, 2026 17:10 IST

A Maharashtra court sentenced a woman and her accomplice to life in prison for the brutal murder of her live-in partner, whose body was discovered in a creek, sparking outrage and a harsh sentence.

Photograph: Pexels.com

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A woman and her aide have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her live-in partner in Thane, Maharashtra.
  • The victim was bludgeoned to death, his body stuffed in a trunk, and dumped in Diwa Creek.
  • The motive for the murder was the victim's refusal to marry the accused and his engagement to another woman.
  • The court found the accused guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence.
  • The victim's hands and legs were tied, and his body was forcibly fit into the trunk, highlighting the brutality of the crime.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 32-year-old woman and her aide to life imprisonment for brutally murdering her live-in partner and dumping his body in a creek.

Additional sessions judge G G Bhansali found the accused, Vijay Pisu Bhalare (30) and Anita Sanjay Yadav (32), guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing the disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code.

 

The court sentenced the duo to life imprisonment and imposed a collective fine of Rs 20,000 on them.

A copy of the order passed on February 25 was made available on Monday.

An iron trunk containing the body of a man, with his hands and legs tied, was recovered from the Diwa Creek. Following a probe, the victim was identified as Manish Kumar Yadav.

Details of the Crime

According to the prosecution, the victim and the accused had been in a live-in relationship for two years, but the former refused to marry her and got engaged to another woman.

The prosecution alleged that Anita and her aide Vijay had conspired to kill the victim. They bludgeoned him to death with a hammer, stuffed his body in a trunk and dumped it in the creek.

The court, in its judgment, noted that the victim's hands and legs had been tied with a rope and the body was adjusted to fit in the trunk.

"It was terrible and inhuman to verify the condition of the body," it stated.

Additional public prosecutor R W Pande stated that 23 witnesses were examined during the trial to prove the charges against the accused.

