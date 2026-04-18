Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter In Nashik

A tragic road accident in Nashik resulted in the death of a young woman after a dumper truck struck her scooter, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 23-year-old woman died after a dumper truck collided with her scooter in Nashik.

The victim's friend sustained serious injuries in the Nashik road accident.

The dumper truck also hit a car, but the family inside escaped without injury.

Police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating potential alcohol influence.

A 23-year-old woman was crushed to death and her friend was seriously injured after a dumper truck hit their two-wheeler in Nashik on Saturday, a police official said.

Details Of The Nashik Accident

The dumper truck also hit a four-wheeler but those inside, a couple and their two children, escaped without injuries, the Ambad police station official said.

The incident took place around 10am near CITU Bhawan in Khutwadnagar area here, he added.

"While coming from Shivshakti Chowk, the dumper truck hit a two-wheeler, resulting in pillion rider Payal Gosavi falling down and coming under the heavy vehicle. She died on the spot. Her female friend, who was riding the two-wheeler, was thrown away on impact and sustained serious injuries," the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

The dumper truck then hit a four-wheeler, which was carrying a family of four, he said.

"The couple and their two children escaped unhurt. The truck then crashed into a tree and stopped. The truck driver was taken into custody and tests are on to check if he was under the influence of alcohol as alleged by those in the vicinity," the official informed.

Under Indian law, the truck driver could face charges related to causing death by negligence and rash driving. The police investigation will likely involve a vehicle inspection and witness statements to determine the exact cause of the accident. Road safety remains a significant concern in the Nashik region, with authorities often conducting awareness campaigns.