HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter In Nashik

Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Hits Scooter In Nashik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 21:18 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Nashik resulted in the death of a young woman after a dumper truck struck her scooter, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old woman died after a dumper truck collided with her scooter in Nashik.
  • The victim's friend sustained serious injuries in the Nashik road accident.
  • The dumper truck also hit a car, but the family inside escaped without injury.
  • Police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating potential alcohol influence.

A 23-year-old woman was crushed to death and her friend was seriously injured after a dumper truck hit their two-wheeler in Nashik on Saturday, a police official said.

Details Of The Nashik Accident

The dumper truck also hit a four-wheeler but those inside, a couple and their two children, escaped without injuries, the Ambad police station official said.

 

The incident took place around 10am near CITU Bhawan in Khutwadnagar area here, he added.

"While coming from Shivshakti Chowk, the dumper truck hit a two-wheeler, resulting in pillion rider Payal Gosavi falling down and coming under the heavy vehicle. She died on the spot. Her female friend, who was riding the two-wheeler, was thrown away on impact and sustained serious injuries," the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

The dumper truck then hit a four-wheeler, which was carrying a family of four, he said.

"The couple and their two children escaped unhurt. The truck then crashed into a tree and stopped. The truck driver was taken into custody and tests are on to check if he was under the influence of alcohol as alleged by those in the vicinity," the official informed.

Under Indian law, the truck driver could face charges related to causing death by negligence and rash driving. The police investigation will likely involve a vehicle inspection and witness statements to determine the exact cause of the accident. Road safety remains a significant concern in the Nashik region, with authorities often conducting awareness campaigns.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman biker hits a pothole, run over by truck
Woman biker hits a pothole, run over by truck
Delivery Man Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck on Mumbai Highway
Delivery Man Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck on Mumbai Highway
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck
Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO