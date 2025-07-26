HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Speeding truck crushes 20 cars on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2025 20:57 IST

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka in Raigad district, the official added.

 

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

"The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
