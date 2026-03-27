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Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 23:41 IST

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A minor girl tragically died after being hit by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A minor girl was fatally struck by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai.
  • The incident occurred within the RCF police station's jurisdiction.
  • Police have arrested the dumper truck driver and are conducting medical tests.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

A minor girl died after being run over by a dumper truck in Chembur area of Mumbai late Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place under RCF police station limits, he added.

 

"The driver has been apprehended. The process of registering a case is underway. His medical procedures are going on," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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