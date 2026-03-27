Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck

A minor girl tragically died after being hit by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A minor girl was fatally struck by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai.

The incident occurred within the RCF police station's jurisdiction.

Police have arrested the dumper truck driver and are conducting medical tests.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

A minor girl died after being run over by a dumper truck in Chembur area of Mumbai late Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place under RCF police station limits, he added.

"The driver has been apprehended. The process of registering a case is underway. His medical procedures are going on," the official said.