Tragedy in Chembur: Minor Girl Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck

A minor girl tragically died after being hit by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.
Key Points
- A minor girl was fatally struck by a dumper truck in Chembur, Mumbai.
- The incident occurred within the RCF police station's jurisdiction.
- Police have arrested the dumper truck driver and are conducting medical tests.
- An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.
A minor girl died after being run over by a dumper truck in Chembur area of Mumbai late Friday evening, a police official said.
The incident took place under RCF police station limits, he added.
"The driver has been apprehended. The process of registering a case is underway. His medical procedures are going on," the official said.