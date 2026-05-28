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Lucknow Man Arrested For Wife's Murder After Domestic Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 23:01 IST

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A 26-year-old woman was tragically murdered in Lucknow following a domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of her husband, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman was murdered in Lucknow after a domestic dispute.
  • The victim, Chandni, was found critically injured with her throat slit.
  • Police arrested the husband, Mohammad Shahid, in connection with the murder.
  • The couple had been married for seven years and frequently fought, according to police reports.

A 26-year-old married woman was killed with her throat slit in a domestic row in the city's Bazaar Khala area, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Lucknow Murder Case

The woman, Chandni, was found unconscious and critically injured near Eidgah Gate No 12 on Wednesday. She was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

 

On Thursday, the police arrested her husband, Mohammad Shahid, near Aishbagh with a knife in his possession, likely to be the murder weapon.

Investigation and Arrest

According to the police, Chandni was a resident of Takiya Chand Ali Shah area in Bazaar Khala and had married Shahid around seven years ago. The couple often fought.

"Investigation of CCTV footage, statements of family members and other evidence revealed that the accused husband slit his wife's throat with a knife following a domestic dispute," the police said.

Shahid was booked for murder at Bazaar Khala Police Station at the complaint of Mohammad Shafiq, Chandni's father, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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