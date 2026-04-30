Delhi Woman Dies After Husband's Alleged Assault

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a 26-year-old woman died after allegedly being beaten by her husband, prompting a police investigation into this case of suspected domestic violence.

Key Points A 26-year-old woman in Delhi died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, and was reported to the police via a PCR call.

The husband allegedly assaulted his wife due to suspicions about her character, leading to fatal injuries.

The accused husband has been apprehended, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police investigation is ongoing to determine the exact motive behind the alleged domestic violence and murder.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute over suspicion of her character, police here said on Thursday.

The accused, who had fled after the incident, has since been apprehended, they added.

Details of the Incident and Investigation

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Sonia Vihar. According to police, information regarding a woman lying unconscious was received through a PCR call on Wednesday evening.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman in a serious condition. She was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"During the initial inquiry, it was found that the woman had sustained severe head injuries. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigation taken up," a senior police officer said.

Forensic Evidence and Post-Mortem Examination

Police said the crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) unit inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused husband, identified as Rupak, assaulted his wife during a quarrel.

Sources said the accused hit her repeatedly and banged her head against a wall before throwing her to the floor, leading to fatal injuries.

Background and Motive

The couple had been married for around five years and lived together with their three-year-old child. They had shifted to the Sonia Vihar area about a year ago, police said.

Sources indicated that frequent disputes between the couple were reported, stemming from the husband's alcohol addiction and suspicion over his wife's character.

However, police said the exact motive will be established only after detailed interrogation.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the woman critically injured. He has now been apprehended and is being questioned, police said. Further investigation is underway.