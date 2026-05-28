Lucknow Man Held For Wife's Murder After Domestic Dispute

A 26-year-old woman was tragically murdered in Lucknow after a domestic dispute, leading to the arrest of her husband and sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Key Points A 26-year-old woman was murdered in Lucknow after a domestic dispute.

The victim, Chandni, was found critically injured with her throat slit.

Police have arrested her husband, Mohammad Shahid, in connection with the murder.

The suspected murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from the husband's possession.

The couple had a history of domestic disputes, according to police reports.

A 26-year-old married woman was killed with her throat slit in a domestic row in the city's Bazaar Khala area, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Chandni, was found unconscious and critically injured near Eidgah Gate No 12 on Wednesday. She was rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Husband Arrested With Suspected Murder Weapon

On Thursday, the police arrested her husband, Mohammad Shahid, near Aishbagh with a knife in his possession, likely to be the murder weapon.

Domestic Disputes Led To The Murder

According to the police, Chandni was a resident of Takiya Chand Ali Shah area in Bazaar Khala and had married Shahid around seven years ago. The couple often fought.

"Investigation of CCTV footage, statements of family members and other evidence revealed that the accused husband slit his wife's throat with a knife following a domestic dispute," the police said.

Shahid was booked for murder at Bazaar Khala Police Station at the complaint of Mohammad Shafiq, Chandni's father, the police said.