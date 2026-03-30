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Man in Delhi Allegedly Murders Wife with LPG Cylinder During Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 18:15 IST

A tragic domestic dispute in Delhi resulted in the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, who reportedly attacked her with an LPG cylinder following an argument over financial matters.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman in Delhi was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic dispute involving an LPG cylinder.
  • The couple, who recently moved from Rajasthan, reportedly argued over financial support before the alleged attack.
  • Neighbours alerted authorities after hearing screams, and police found the woman critically injured.
  • The husband has been arrested, and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the alleged murder.
  • The couple's young child was present at the scene, raising concerns about the family's future.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed after her husband attacked her with a small LPG cylinder during a domestic dispute in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Poonam, while the accused, Suresh Kumar, has been arrested following the incident that took place at their residence in DDA Janta Flats, they said.

 

According to the police, the couple got married in 2020 and had recently shifted to Delhi from Rajasthan's Churu district about a month ago.

"The incident came to light after neighbours alerted authorities upon hearing screams from the house. A police team rushed to the spot and found Poonam lying critically injured. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Initial investigation suggests that the couple had an argument over financial support for the husband's brother, which escalated into a violent altercation.

During the fight, Kumar picked up a small LPG cylinder and struck his wife multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries, police said.

The couple has two daughters -- a four-year-old who currently lives with grandparents in Churu, and another aged around one-and-a-half years who was present at the house at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Neighbours React to the Incident

Neighbours of the family said the disturbance escalated unusually fast.

"We heard loud shouting at first, like a routine argument, but within minutes it turned into screams for help. Then there was a heavy thud, like something large hitting repeatedly. That's when we rushed out and called the police," a neighbour said.

She further said that by the time she stepped out, a crowd had gathered outside the house, and there was blood near the entrance. The couple's toddler was crying.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case of murder. The crime scene has been secured, and forensic teams have inspected the spot.

Another neighbour, who had seen the couple earlier in the day, said the family appeared reserved but normal.

"They looked like a normal family. She was often seen carrying the younger child in the corridor. They weren't very talkative. The couple has a small child who will take care of the baby now?" she said.

Additionally, investigators are also examining the couple's background and questioning neighbours and relatives to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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