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Woman Killed During Son's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 20:03 IST

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A woman in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, tragically died from celebratory gunfire at her son's birthday party, leading her family to conceal the body in a freezer and flee, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A woman in Gwalior was allegedly killed by celebratory gunfire at her son's birthday party.
  • The victim's family allegedly concealed the death and stored her body in a deep freezer.
  • Police are investigating the incident and searching for the absconding family members.
  • The source of the country-made pistol used in the firing is also under investigation.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed in celebratory firing during her son's birthday party in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, after which her family kept her body in a deep freezer instead of informing police and fled, an officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tripti Nagar under the Thatipur police station limits on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Jayaraj Kuber told reporters.

 

Details of the Incident

He said Manoj Kushwah's son was celebrating his birthday when Manoj's younger brother, Yogesh Kushwah, allegedly started firing from a country-made pistol.

During the celebratory firing, a bullet allegedly struck Manoj's wife Jyoti Kushwah in the head, killing her on the spot, the officer said.

Family's Attempt to Conceal the Death

Kuber said the family allegedly tried to conceal the incident without informing the police.

He said Manoj Kushwah arranged a deep freezer and kept Jyoti's body in it. The family later started preparing for her last rites in the thick of the night.

Police Investigation and Search

Police rushed to the house of the Kushwahas after receiving information, Kuber said, adding that Manoj Kushwah and other family members fled from the spot, leaving the body behind.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, while a search is on to trace the absconding family members.

Police are also investigating the source of the country-made pistol allegedly used in the firing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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