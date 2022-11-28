News
Rediff.com  » News » Shraddha Walkar 2.0: Woman, son kill husband, store 10 body parts in fridge

Shraddha Walkar 2.0: Woman, son kill husband, store 10 body parts in fridge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2022 13:52 IST
In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, chopping the body into 10 pieces and keeping them in a fridge in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: A CCTV footage shows the mother-son duo nearby a ground where they kept the body parts. Photograph: Twitter

Anjan Das was killed on May 30 and some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri on June 5, police said.

His wife Poonam and son Deepak disposed of the body parts, of which six have been found so far, at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull, they said.

 

The duo had killed Das over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson's wife, police said.

The fridge used for storing the body parts has been seized, police said.

According to police, after the recovery of Das' body parts, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station.

The Delhi Police had on November 12 arrested 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly strangling Walkar, his live-in partner, and sawing her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
