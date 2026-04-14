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Home  » News » Betul Police Investigate Suspicious Death, Halt Funeral

Betul Police Investigate Suspicious Death, Halt Funeral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 23:43 IST

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Betul police are investigating a potential murder after halting the cremation of a 62-year-old woman based on suspicions raised by her sister, prompting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Key Points

  • Betul police halted a cremation following a complaint suspecting foul play in the death of a 62-year-old woman.
  • The deceased's sister raised concerns with the police, citing injury marks on the body as evidence of a potential crime.
  • An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death and ascertain if it was a natural death or a murder.
  • Police found the woman's son intoxicated and unable to provide a statement, delaying the investigation.

Acting on a complaint expressing suspicion of murder, police in Betul district on Tuesday seized the body of a 62-year-old woman moments before her funeral pyre was to be lit, and sent it for autopsy.

Shakuntala Pati (62), wife of Kamalakar Gujre, died earlier in the day at Amla in the district and her family members took the body to the local crematorium, said inspector Ravikant Daheria.

 

Her sister Anjali, who lives in Saunsar, called the police and expressed suspicion that Shakuntala's death was not natural as the body bore injury marks, he said.

A police team then rushed to the crematorium and took the body in its possession, he said.

The cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem report is received, added inspector Daheria.

Investigation Details

When police visited the woman's house to question the family, they found her son highly intoxicated and incapable of giving a statement, the official said, adding that they were waiting for him to regain consciousness.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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