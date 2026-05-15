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Delhi: Woman's Body Cremated Without Police Intimation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 15:32 IST

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A 20-year-old woman's death in Delhi is under investigation after her family cremated her body without notifying the police, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Delhi's Azadpur area.
  • The family members cremated the body without informing the police, violating standard procedure.
  • Police were alerted by a PCR call and intervened to take custody of the body.
  • A post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
  • The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the family's actions.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly found hanging at her residence in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, following which her family members took the body to a crematorium without informing the police, officials said on Friday.

Police Investigation Launched

Police said a PCR call was received at the Adarsh Nagar police station on Thursday regarding a girl's body being brought to Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat for cremation without police intimation.

 

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and identified the deceased, a resident of Lal Bagh in Azadpur, an officer said.

Family's Actions Under Scrutiny

During enquiry, it was revealed that the woman had died allegedly by suicide at her residence. According to police, the family members, unaware of the legal procedure in such cases, brought the body directly to the crematorium for the last rites without informing officials.

Post-Mortem Examination Ordered

Police immediately took custody of the body and shifted it to the mortuary at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Forensic Evidence Collected

Crime team and forensic science laboratory officials also inspected the scene of crime and collected evidence from the house. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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