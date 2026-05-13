Woman Dies By Suicide In Thane: What We Know

A 33-year-old woman tragically died after jumping from a building in Thane, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 33-year-old woman died after falling from a sixth-floor apartment in Thane.

The incident occurred at the Dosti Planet North complex in Mumbra.

Police have identified the deceased as Sharmin Faisal Nakhawa.

The woman was visiting her father when the incident occurred.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Thane.

A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of her father's residence in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 11:15 am at Dosti Planet North complex located on the Mumbai-Pune Road, an official said.

Details of the Incident

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Faisal Nakhawa.

According to preliminary information, Nakhawa, a resident of the same locality, was visiting her father, Shabbir Dinga, at his flat.

"The woman jumped from the window of her father's sixth-floor apartment. She sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot," the official from the Mumbra police station said.

Police Investigation

The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. While the exact motive behind the extreme step is yet to be established, police have registered a case of accidental death.