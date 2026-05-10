Woman Dies In Pune Building Fall; Suicide Suspected

A 34-year-old woman tragically died after falling from an eighth-floor apartment in Pune, with police investigating the incident as a suspected suicide.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 34-year-old woman died after falling from a building in Pune's Talegaon MIDC area.

Police suspect the Pune building fall was a suicide.

A video of the incident has gone viral and is being examined by police.

An accidental death report has been registered as the investigation continues.

A woman died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Talegaon MIDC area in Pune in what, prima facie, seems to be a case of suicide, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place between 1pm and 1:30pm in Saturday at a housing society near Katvi, he said.

Viral Video Fuels Suicide Investigation

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the 34-year-old woman hanging precariously from the balcony grill before losing her grip and plunging to the ground.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Pratibha Manish Shankar fell from the eighth floor of the building and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The viral video is being examined as part of the probe," Talegaon MIDC police station senior inspector Santosh Patil said.

An accidental death report has been registered for now, Patil added.