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Passenger Hurt as Train Attacked with Stones in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 17:55 IST

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A woman passenger suffered serious injuries after a stone-pelting incident targeted the Kannur Executive Express in Kerala, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • A woman was seriously injured after stones were thrown at the Kannur Executive Express in Kerala.
  • The incident occurred between Kadalundi and Feroke railway stations.
  • The injured passenger, a college student, was seated by the window in an unreserved compartment.
  • Kozhikode Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched investigations into the stone pelting incident.

A woman passenger suffered serious injuries after unidentified persons pelted stones at the Kannur Executive Express here, police said on Tuesday.

The injured was identified as Aiswarya Ramakrishnan (22) of Vadakara, who lost three teeth and sustained injuries to her lips and chin.

 

According to police, the incident occurred between Kadalundi and Feroke railway stations on the Executive Express operating between Alappuzha and Kannur at around 9.50 pm on Monday.

Police said co-passengers alerted railway authorities, who then shifted Ramakrishnan to a hospital.

Investigation Launched

The Kozhikode Railway Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police said Ramakrishnan, a college student, was returning home on study leave and was seated by the window in an unreserved compartment.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also launched a parallel probe and is trying to trace those behind the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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