HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman, 2 daughters end lives by jumping in front of train in Kerala

Woman, 2 daughters end lives by jumping in front of train in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 16:41 IST

x

A woman and her two daughters were found dead on the railway track near Kottayam on Friday morning, the police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo 

The deceased have been identified as Shiny Kuriakose (42), and her daughters, Aleena (11), and Ivana(10), residents of Parolikal, Ettumanoor, they added.

 

 

According to the police, they were struck by the Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express at 5.20 am. As per the statement of the loco pilot, the trio jumped in front of the train. 

The Ettumanoor police team arrived at the scene after receiving an alert about the incident. 

According to the police, the bodies were found severely mutilated on the tracks, making identification difficult. 

The Ettumanoor police have registered a case, and the bodies have been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital mortuary. 

While the exact reasons behind the incident remain unknown, initial findings suggest family issues may have led to suicide, the police said. 

Shiny and her husband, a native of Thodupuzha, were separated. She had been living in her house in Parolikal for the past nine months, the police added. 

An investigation is underway, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IRS officer, kin found dead at Kerala home; sister was facing CBI case
IRS officer, kin found dead at Kerala home; sister was facing CBI case
Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Mass family suicide in Kolkata? 3 found dead, 3 injured in car accident
Kerala mass murderer hammered his victims to death
Kerala mass murderer hammered his victims to death
Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt by employer
Kerala woman jumps off 1st floor to escape rape attempt by employer
5-year-old daughter's sketch reveals father killing mother
5-year-old daughter's sketch reveals father killing mother

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Ways To Say I Love You

webstory image 2

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit1:17

Shruti Haasan stuns in a black outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD