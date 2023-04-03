News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire aboard train, 3 dead

Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire aboard train, 3 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2023 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train.

IMAGE: Forensic experts at the spot where the bodies of three people including that of a child were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode. Photograph: ANI

A senior police official from the district told PTI that the bodies of a woman, a child and a man were recovered from the tracks late Sunday night.

The three were missing from the train after the fire incident on Sunday, he added.

At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said.

The man escaped soon after the incident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

 

When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident.

"A man, who was injured, kept looking for a woman and a child. We found footwear and a mobile phone of that woman," a passenger told the media at Kannur.

Soon after the news of the missing persons came out, the city police inspected the tracks and found three bodies, including the woman and the child and a mid-aged man.

Police suspect they fell off the train or attempted to deboard after seeing the fire.

"The woman and the child who went missing were found dead on the tracks. There is one unidentified body of a male. We have found CCTV visuals of the suspect. Investigation is on," a senior police official of the district said.

Sources said the woman was the child's aunt.

A total of nine persons have been admitted to various hospitals, including the Kozhikode Medical College, for treatment Further details are awaited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Accused in Coimbatore blast met men with ISIS links
Accused in Coimbatore blast met men with ISIS links
Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused
Auto blast: TN cops quiz man for links with accused
BJP says TN car blast suicide attack, seeks NIA probe
BJP says TN car blast suicide attack, seeks NIA probe
Sun can post good growth, even as peers struggle
Sun can post good growth, even as peers struggle
Kohli's Crash Course For Tilak, Nehal
Kohli's Crash Course For Tilak, Nehal
Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested in harassment case
Kalakshetra dance teacher arrested in harassment case
Bholaa Brings Masses Back In Theatres
Bholaa Brings Masses Back In Theatres
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe

Blast on rail track in Udaipur; NIA, agencies probe

TN car blast: 5 youths held, UAPA invoked

TN car blast: 5 youths held, UAPA invoked

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances