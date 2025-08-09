64-year-old woman pushed off moving train, robbed in Kerala

A 64-year-old woman was pushed off the slowly moving Sampark Kranti Express shortly after it left Kozhikode railway station and robbed of over Rs 8,000 in cash and a mobile phone, the railway police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, along with her brother, was travelling to Thrissur in Kerala from Panvel in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on Friday, right after the train left Kozhikode railway station, and the woman has claimed that the assailant appeared to be from outside Kerala, a Railway police officer said.

The woman was standing near the train door, waiting for her brother to come out from the toilet when the incident happened, they said.

The assailant tried to snatch her bag, and when she resisted, he pushed her off the train, jumped down after her, grabbed her belongings, and ran away, the railway police added.

The train was moving slowly as it had just left the station, but the woman suffered injuries to the back of her head in the fall, they said.

"She was taken to the Kozhikode medical college and discharged later," they said.

Recounting her experience, the woman said that the man came suddenly and tried to snatch her bag.

"I did not let go and also grabbed hold of his shirt as he tried to jump off the train. So, he pushed me, and I fell backward out of the train onto the tracks," she claimed, speaking to a TV channel.

"There was another train approaching on the tracks where I fell, and people on my train started shouting for me to move away. I somehow managed to get up and get clear before the train arrived. I was drenched in my blood," she added.

She said that passengers on the Sampark Kranti pulled the chain to stop it.

"I was really scared. I was then taken to a nearby hospital and from there to the medical college as the wound on my head was very deep," the woman claimed.

A team has been formed to identify and catch the assailant, the railway police added.