Home  » News » Woman pushed out of moving train in Kerala, critical

Woman pushed out of moving train in Kerala, critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
November 03, 2025 10:29 IST

The health condition of a 19-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries after being pushed out of a moving train by a drunk passenger near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district remains critical, hospital authorities said on Monday.

Sreekutty, a native of Palode near Thiruvananthapuram, was travelling in the unreserved coach of the Kerala Express along with her friend from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday when the incident occurred.

Police said they have taken Suresh Kumar of Panachamoodu, Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram into custody, and his arrest will be recorded soon.

Sreekutty is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

 

Hospital authorities said she has suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

According to them, there is some improvement in her condition, but she continues to remain critical.

A team of doctors will review her condition again and decide on performing surgery, an official at the hospital said.

The incident took place shortly after the Kerala Express departed from Varkala railway station around 8.30 pm.

When Sreekutty and her friend Archana came out of the toilet, Kumar, who was standing near the door, allegedly pushed her out of the moving train.

Passengers pulled the emergency chain and alerted police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials.

Soon, a search was launched, and the woman was found lying on the tracks about two kilometres from Varkala station.

She was first shifted to Varkala railway station on a MEMU train and taken to a nearby private hospital.

Considering her critical condition, she was later moved to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The accused, who was intercepted by RPF personnel, was handed over to the Railway Police at Kochuveli station.

Archana told reporters at Kochuveli station that both she and the victim were attacked without provocation.

"He kicked her out of the train and then tried to pull me down as well, but I managed to escape after other passengers pulled me up," she said.

Police said Kumar, who was intoxicated, attacked the victim without any provocation.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him, and his arrest will be recorded after the preliminary witness identification procedure, a police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
