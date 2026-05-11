Why A Mother Paid A Hitman To Kill Her Own Son

In a shocking case from Amroha, a mother orchestrated the murder of her son, driven by his criminal behaviour and abuse towards family members, leading to a police investigation and arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman and her family in Amroha hired a contract killer to murder her son.

The victim, Dushyant, had a history of criminal activity and abused his family.

The family paid an advance of Rs 55,000 to the contract killer, promising more money after the murder.

The victim's father and brother have been arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy.

Police are searching for the mother, the contract killer, and two other accomplices.

A woman, along with other family members, got her son killed by a contract killer for his involvement in criminal activities and frequently assaulting relatives, an official said.

The body of Dushyant, 32, a resident of Nasirpur village in the Didauli area, with multiple injury marks, was found on May 9 in a dry canal located in the forest area near Shyampur village, police said, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem.

A case was registered after the victim's father, Pritam Singh, filed a complaint expressing suspicion that his son had been murdered by unidentified persons, officials said.

Family Conspiracy Unravels

During the investigation, police allegedly uncovered the involvement of the victim's own family members, including his mother, in the murder conspiracy.

According to police, Dushyant had a criminal background and several cases were already registered against him.

"He was addicted to alcohol and frequently abused and assaulted his parents, brother, sister-in-law and other relatives, due to which the family members were deeply disturbed," police said.

Details of the Murder Plot

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauriya said the victim's father, Pritam Singh, brother Sankit and mother Maya Devi allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

"The accused family members mortgaged household jewellery with a jeweller in Amroha and arranged Rs 55,000, which was paid as advance money to a contract killer identified as Jogendra alias Jolly for carrying out the murder," Bhadauriya said.

Police alleged that the family also promised an additional payment of Rs 5 lakh after the killing.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

According to investigators, on the night of May 8, Sankit, contract killer Jogendra alias Jolly and two unidentified accomplices allegedly murdered Dushyant and later dumped his body in the dry canal near Shyampur village.

Police said the case was cracked with the help of "solid evidence and modern technology".

During sustained interrogation, the victim's father, Pritam Singh and brother, Sankit, allegedly confessed to their involvement in the conspiracy, following which both were arrested and sent to jail on Monday, officials said.

Police said the victim's mother, Maya Devi, alleged contract killer Jogendra alias Jolly, a resident of Dhela Nagla village, and two unidentified accused are absconding.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused, police added.