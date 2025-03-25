HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Newlywed killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2025 09:51 IST

Barely 15 days after he got married, a 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, police have said. All three have been arrested.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra said on Monday that the police received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19. He was admitted to the community health centre in Bidhuna and his family members were informed.

Dilip Yadav, the victim, was later taken to Saifai Hospital and subsequently to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then to Agra. As his condition worsened, his family admitted him to a hospital in Auraiya on March 20. However, he died on the night of March 21.

 

The accused -- 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj, and contract killer Ramji Chuadhary -- were identified based on CCTV camera footage and arrested, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Abijith R Shankar said Pragati Yadav and Anurag hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dilip Yadav. They paid Rs 2 lakh to Chaudhary to kill him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
