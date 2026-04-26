Man Kills Son Over Suspicion Of Affair With Mother

A man in Prayagraj has been arrested for the alleged murder of his son, driven by the suspicion of an illicit relationship with the son's mother, sparking a police investigation and legal proceedings.

Key Points A man in Prayagraj has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old son.

The accused suspected his son of having an illicit relationship with his mother.

The incident occurred when the accused struck his son on the head with a heavy object.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing his 20-year-old son over the suspicion of him having an illicit relationship with his mother, police said.

The accused, identified as Girish Chandra Jaiswal alias Pappu Jaiswal, was apprehended by the Kareli police following an investigation into the murder that took place in the 'Chaat Wali Gali' locality.

Details of the Crime

Atarsuiya Assistant Commissioner of Police Nikita Srivastava said the incident occurred on Saturday when the accused allegedly struck his son, Priyanshu Jaiswal, on the head with a heavy object, leading to his death.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that he suspected his son of having an illicit relationship with his own mother, which drove him to take this extreme step," the ACP said.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The officer further added that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a formal complaint.

Further legal proceedings are currently underway.