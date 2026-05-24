Dehradun Police Nab Woman In Businessman Murder Case

Dehradun Police have apprehended a woman involved in the murder of a local businessman, revealing a plot driven by a property dispute and contract killing.

Key Points Dehradun Police arrest Humera alias Zoya in connection with the murder of businessman Ajay Bhateja.

The murder was allegedly orchestrated by the victim's stepbrother, Amit, over a property dispute.

Zoya and another accused, Rajan, were hired to kill Ajay Bhateja.

Rajan confessed to smothering Ajay with a pillow, while Zoya stayed at the residence.

Police used surveillance and informants to track down the accused.

The Dehradun Police has arrested a woman, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from Saharanpur in connection with the murder of a local businessman last year, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Humera alias Zoya, a resident of UP's Muzaffarnagar.

Key Suspect Arrested in Businessman Murder Investigation

Zoya's arrest came days after co-accused, Rajan alias Jacky, a sharpshooter, was held from Muzaffarnagar on May 19.

Both Zoya and Rajan had accepted a contract to kill Ajay Bhateja (54) at the behest of his stepbrother Amit, over a property dispute, police said.

Ajay was found dead at his Krishna Vihar residence on May 26, last year. His body lay on the floor with a bleeding nose, while a sheet hung from the ceiling fan to stage a suicide.

Following a complaint from Ajay's cousin Jatin Kumar, police filed an FIR under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Details of the Murder Conspiracy Unveiled

Police used mobile surveillance, CCTV footage, and informants to track Rajan and Zoya.

During questioning, Rajan had confessed to smothering Ajay with a pillow on May 25, police said.

Amit wanted a share in Ajay's multiple properties located across Dehradun and Mussoorie, which triggered a bitter dispute between the stepbrothers.

Amit lured Rajan into the plot by promising him a half share in Ajay's property in Jakhan, Dehradun. Rajan subsequently roped in Zoya to execute the murder plan, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal said.

Accused Detail Night of the Crime

On the night of the incident, Rajan, Zoya, Amit, and another friend, Neeraj, visited Ajay's residence. While the others left the house later that night, Zoya stayed behind with the victim.

Rajan returned to the house around 1 am and made Ajay drink alcohol. The accused then used a pillow to smother Ajay to death, the SSP said.

During questioning, Rajan said he attempted to hang the body from the ceiling fan to fake a suicide, but fled in a hurry with Amit and Neeraj, who were waiting outside in a car.

Neeraj had no prior knowledge of the murder conspiracy, the SSP said

The main conspirator, Amit Bhateja, remains at large. Teams are conducting raids to arrest him, they added.