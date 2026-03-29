Police Offer Reward for Absconding Accused in Dehradun Student Death

Uttarakhand Police are offering a reward to find seven suspects who are on the run after an engineering student died following a clash at a Dehradun university, prompting an intensive manhunt.

Key Points Uttarakhand Police offer Rs 25,000 reward for information on seven suspects in the death of an engineering student in Dehradun.

The student, Divyanshu Jatrana, died after a clash between two groups at a private university.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case and are actively searching for the remaining seven absconding suspects.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued for the seven accused, who are believed to be from Bihar.

The police are conducting raids on suspected hideouts to apprehend the wanted individuals.

Uttarakhand Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the heads of seven accused in the death of an engineering student in Dehradun's Premnagar area, police said.

According to the police, all the accused are absconding and hail from Bihar. The court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against them.

On the night of March 23, Divyanshu Jatrana, 22, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, was injured in a clash stemming from a turf war between two groups studying at a private university here, police said.

Jatrana was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the information leading to the arrest of all the wanted accused.

Based on the complaint filed by Jatrana's family, the police have registered a case.

The police arrested four accused, three on March 24 and another on March 26, and sent them to jail, the police said.

Based on the information obtained from the arrested suspects and CCTV footage, the names of seven individuals have surfaced.

Suspects Identified in Dehradun Student Death

The accused have been identified as -- Ritik Raj (East Champaran), Prahlad Raj (Nawada), Ankur (Gopalpur) -- while Shantanu Kumar, Ujjwal Singh, Aditya Raj, and Vineet Raj are all residents of Patna, police said.

The police are conducting continuous raids at their suspected hideouts in an effort to apprehend them.