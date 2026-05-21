Husband Arrested In Delhi Dowry Death Case After Woman's Fall

Delhi police have arrested the husband and brother-in-law of a 25-year-old woman in a suspected dowry death case after she allegedly fell from a building in Delhi's Inderpuri area, sparking allegations of dowry harassment and violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police arrest husband and brother-in-law in connection with a 25-year-old woman's death in Inderpuri.

The woman's family alleges she was subjected to repeated dowry harassment and violence since her marriage in December 2022.

An FIR has been registered against the deceased's husband and his two brothers under sections related to dowry death.

The woman's brother and sister claim she was constantly harassed for dowry and subjected to physical abuse.

The family alleges the woman was pushed from the fourth floor by her in-laws after continuous harassment and abuse.

Two persons, including the husband of a 25-year-old woman who died after allegedly falling from a building in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, have been arrested in a dowry death case, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on May 18 from Dasghara village in Inderpuri.

According to police, after receiving a PCR call informing that a woman had fallen from a building in the area, a team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar identified the deceased as "wife of Raju Singh".

She is survived by a six-month-old son, police said.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

Meanwhile, the woman's family alleged that she had been subjected to repeated harassment and violence over dowry demands since her marriage in December 2022.

As the marriage had taken place in less than seven years, legal proceedings under provisions related to dowry death were initiated and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh, police said.

The SDM recorded statements of the woman's family members, while crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Based on the enquiry, statements of family members and findings of the post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, an FIR was registered at Inderpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the deceased's husband Raju Singh and his two brothers, police said.

Arrests and Investigation Details

Police said swift action was taken in the case and two accused -- the victim's husband Raju Singh (27), a private helper at a real estate group in Karol Bagh, and his younger brother Rajkumar (22), who works with a travel group in the same area -- were arrested.

The woman's family said she was constantly harassed for dowry.

Her younger brother told reporters, "We got my sister married in December 2022. After a few months, she was brought to Delhi and was constantly harassed for dowry. They used to tell her she had not brought enough from her house."

"I had stayed with her for around 15 days and seen them beating and abusing her. Once, they beat her so badly that her eardrum burst, and we had to get her treated. But my sister never allowed us to file a complaint because she wanted to save her marriage and protect our family," he claimed.

Family's Account of Abuse and Final Call

The woman's brother further alleged that on the day of her death, she called him crying for help.

"On May 18, my elder sister called me crying and said, 'Save me, they are beating me badly. They will kill me.' The call got disconnected. Later, her brother-in-law informed us that she had jumped from the roof. When we reached the hospital, she had already been declared dead. We believe her in-laws beat her and threw her from the fourth floor," he alleged.

The deceased's sister also alleged prolonged abuse.

"I got a call from my sister saying, 'Please come quickly, they are beating me. Let me hear my father's voice once. I may never meet you again. Please take care of my six-month-old son and don't hand him over to these people.' After saying this, the call got disconnected. I kept calling back, but nobody answered," she alleged.

"She had been married for three-and-a-half years. She used to tell me that they beat and harassed her, but she would stop me from informing our parents or brothers because she feared fights between the families," she added.

The sister further claimed that her seven-year-old son, who had visited the deceased's house, had witnessed frequent fights and abuse.

"He told me that her brother-in-law used to abuse and fight with her over small issues. On the day of the incident, my sister went to the roof, and one of her brothers-in-law followed her there. My son believes they pushed her," the sister alleged.

She further alleged that three persons were involved in harassing her sister and claimed that their father "used to boast that he had a lot of money and could handle any case".