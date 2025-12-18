Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag

A 48-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her tenants when she went to their flat to collect rent, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The accused couple has been arrested. Photograph: X

The deceased, identified as Deepshikha Sharma, was killed around 11 pm at Aura Chimera Society, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram Upasna Pandey said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepshikha and her husband, Umesh Sharma, owned two flats in the society, one of which had been rented out to a couple.

She went to the rented flat to collect rent but did not return till late night, raising suspicion.

Her maid, along with neighbours, went to the flat to look for her, following which Deepshikha's body was recovered stuffed inside a red bag from the flat, the ACP said.

Police were informed at around 11.15 pm through the PRV, after which a team reached the spot and arrested the couple, identified as Ajay Gupta (35) and Akriti Gupta (33), she said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the ACP added.