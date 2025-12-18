HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag

Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 15:20 IST

x

A 48-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her tenants when she went to their flat to collect rent, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The accused couple has been arrested. Photograph: X

The deceased, identified as Deepshikha Sharma, was killed around 11 pm at Aura Chimera Society, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram Upasna Pandey said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepshikha and her husband, Umesh Sharma, owned two flats in the society, one of which had been rented out to a couple.

 

She went to the rented flat to collect rent but did not return till late night, raising suspicion.

Her maid, along with neighbours, went to the flat to look for her, following which Deepshikha's body was recovered stuffed inside a red bag from the flat, the ACP said.

Police were informed at around 11.15 pm through the PRV, after which a team reached the spot and arrested the couple, identified as Ajay Gupta (35) and Akriti Gupta (33), she said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the ACP added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

6 months after girl disappeared, boyfriend held for killing her
6 months after girl disappeared, boyfriend held for killing her
Woman kills mother, keeps body parts at home
Woman kills mother, keeps body parts at home
Woman murdered inside Delhi temple; panic grips area
Woman murdered inside Delhi temple; panic grips area
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

Hansika Motwanni spotted in casual look as she jets off from Mumbai0:22

Hansika Motwanni spotted in casual look as she jets off...

Bone-Chilling Morning in Haryana's Karnal Caught on Camera1:16

Bone-Chilling Morning in Haryana's Karnal Caught on Camera

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO