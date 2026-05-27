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Nashik Woman Kills Lover With Relative's Help

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 17:49 IST

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In a shocking incident in Nashik, a married woman allegedly murdered her lover with the assistance of a relative following a dispute over finances, leading to arrests and an ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • A married woman in Nashik allegedly murdered her lover due to a financial dispute.
  • The woman enlisted the help of a female relative in the crime.
  • The victim, Amol Dandge, worked as a recovery agent.
  • Police have arrested the woman, her relative, and another female friend involved in the incident.
  • The woman's husband reportedly grew suspicious of her relationship with the victim.

A 32-year-old married woman allegedly killed her 26-year-old lover in Nashik city with the help of her female relative following a financial dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Nashik Murder Case

Police arrested the main accused, her relative, and another woman after the incident occurred in a chawl (tenement) in the Panchvati area of the city on Monday night.

 

The deceased has been identified as Amol Dandge, a recovery agent in a private finance company.

The accused woman, a resident of Phulenagar, is married with three children. Dandge was drunk at the time of the incident when an altercation broke out between him and the main accused.

Investigation and Arrests

According to the police, the main accused and her sister-in-law strangled Dandge. Later, they rushed him to the District Hospital for treatment, with the help of their female friend.

Doctors at the hospital informed the police after seeing strangulation marks around Dandge's neck.

Later, the police arrested the three women.

Motive Behind the Murder

The preliminary investigation suggests that the main accused killed her paramour as her husband grew suspicious of her illicit relations. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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